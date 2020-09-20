Expensive education

The country’s economy had been badly affected by the coronavirus-led lockdown. It has become nearly impossible for the people to cover their monthly expenses. For parents of school-going children, paying school fee has become a big problem. Now that new sessions have started, parents also have to buy new books and uniform.

Also, private schools have not decreased the fee at all. How can a person who earns around Rs20,000 per month pay school fee? Parents sacrifice a lot to ensure that their children get the best education. Private schools are requested to provide some relief to parents who are not financially strong.

Hammal Naeem

Turbat