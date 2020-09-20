Expensive education

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The country’s economy had been badly affected by the coronavirus-led lockdown. It has become nearly impossible for the people to cover their monthly expenses. For parents of school-going children, paying school fee has become a big problem. Now that new sessions have started, parents also have to buy new books and uniform.
Also, private schools have not decreased the fee at all. How can a person who earns around Rs20,000 per month pay school fee? Parents sacrifice a lot to ensure that their children get the best education. Private schools are requested to provide some relief to parents who are not financially strong.
Hammal Naeem
Turbat