Associate degrees launched to replace BA/BSc

The Competent Authority on Friday notified the launching of two years Associate Degree (Both Terminal Degree and Exit from BS) in all the colleges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with effect from academic session 2020.

All affiliating universities were asked to work out a uniform structure for both the degrees in terms of admissions, courses, credits, transfer of credits mode of evaluation promotion and pathway to further education before the start of the Fall Semester 2020. The existing status of government colleges affiliated for BA/BSc programmes will be switched over to the corresponding Associate Degree (Arts)/ Associate Degree (Science) by default. It was notified by the Higher Education Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said an official handout.