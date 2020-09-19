close
Sat Sep 19, 2020
Matric result today

OC
Our Correspondent
September 19, 2020

LAHORE: All the nine Boards of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab will announce the Secondary School Certificate (Matriculation) result today (Saturday).

In a late night statement, a spokesperson of Punjab minister for higher education said all the BISEs will declare the result simultaneously at 5pm.

