PU roll numbers

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) has uploaded the roll number slips of MA/MSc, B.Com Part-II annual examinations 2020, LLB (3 years) Part-I, II and III and LLB (5 years) Part-I, II, III and IV annual examinations 2020 on the its website. The roll number slips of regular students of the affiliated colleges have been sent via email on college email addresses while the private and Late College Students can directly access and take print out of their roll number slips from the university website www.pu.edu.pk. Meanwhile, Punjab University (PU) Registration Branch has issued the registration schedule for external/private candidates for Associate Degree (Arts, Science, Commerce) Part-I Annual Examination 2021. According to the schedule, the last date for submission of online registration forms for external/private candidates of Associate Degree (Arts, Science, Commerce) is November 30, 2020, with late fee till December 31, 2020 while forms can be submitted with double fee till February 26, 2021.