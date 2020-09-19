Seven arrested, 11 cars recovered

PESHAWAR: Police have recovered 11 lifted and snatched vehicles and arrested seven members of various rings, officials said on Friday. Superintendent of Police (SP) Cantt Hassan Jehangir told reporters on Friday that police during an operation arrested seven members of the car lifters and snatchers rings and recovered 11 stolen vehicles. The official said those arrested also included those involved in sales of stolen cars. The SP Cantt said that the arrested men used to sell the cars in other parts of the city after making forged documents. The vehicles were handed over to the owners.