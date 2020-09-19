Additional charge

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Postgraduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar has assigned the additional responsibilities of post of Lahore General Hospital (LGH) medical superintendent to Director Outdoor Dr Abdul Razzaq. According to a press release Dr Abdul Razzaq has taken charge of post of the LGH MS.