Another faction of the Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) has come forward with a claim of working strenuously to protect the rights of farmers and the poorest section. In order to strengthen the foundation of the farmer movement, Kissan Ittehad Chairman Rao Tariq Ishfaq appointed Ch Rauf Tatlah as President Kissan Ittehad North Punjab during a meeting. On the occasion he expressed his utmost faith in him that he would become the voice of farmers from his region. Rauf Tatlah thanked the association members for their trust and confidence in him and promised to deliver.