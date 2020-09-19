For almost a week now, we have been hearing about the demand for public hangings of rapists. It seems that almost everyone is in favour of the death penalty. I fail to understand how such punishments will put an end to rape cases. In Pakistan, violence against women is rampant. Many cases go unreported and women continue to suffer in silence. In a society where women don’t have enough resources to file a complaint, how will public hangings stop the crime rate?

The government should have a meeting with all stakeholders to have a better understanding of the gravity of the situation. If we want to reduce rape cases, we will have to make a safe environment where women can report a crime without any fears.

Asmat Sarwat

Karachi