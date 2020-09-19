Clean cities

September 19 is World Cleanup Day. Littering is a big issue in the country. Whether it is in form of plastic bags, bottles or cigarette butts, people in our society throw away garbage on the roads, in plots and outside their houses irresponsibly. You will see people throwing wrappers out of moving cars and from their balconies without realising where it would end up or its impact on the environment.

Our public waste management and disposal system is abysmal. In foreign cities, the people will find separate dustbins for different kind of waste – from trash to disposables to recyclables. However, in Pakistan, we still have a long way to go. It is hoped that the government will come up with a plan to educate people on the importance of a clean and green environment.

Fawad Khan

Karachi