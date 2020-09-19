Gold rates rise Rs500/tola

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market increased Rs500/tola on Friday. According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market increased to Rs114,700/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold price raised Rs429 to Rs98,337.

In the international market, bullion rates increased $4 to $1,953/ounce. Jewellers said prices in the local market remained Rs8,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.

However, silver rates decreased Rs20 to Rs1,300/tola. Silver rate of 10 grams also dropped Rs17.14 to Rs1,114.54.