Hand-washing tanks given to KP Edu Dept

PESHAWAR: Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has handed over handwashing tanks to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary and Education Department (ESED).

The handwashing tanks were given to the department for installation at schools to protect students from Covid-19. The decision was taken after consultation with UNICEF authorities, stated WSSP spokesperson Hassan Ali. “The sole aim of handing over the water tanks or hand-washing points is to protect our children at schools from Covid-19 and inculcate cleaner and safer practices among them,” he said.

He added that the department would take care of the water tanks. WSSP has set up over 100 handwashing points in different localities of the city when Covid-19 broke out. The installation of the tanks was aimed at promoting handwashing practices and containing the spread of the contagion. With reduction in corona cases, the sanitation company in consultation with UNICEF later decided to help the education authorities too.