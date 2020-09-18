FATF legislation done in best national interest: Sh Rashid

RAWALPINDI: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Thursday said the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) legislation was carried out in the best national interest.

Talking to the media persons here, he termed the successful passage of FATF legislation from the Parliament, despite the opposition’s hurdles, a victory of the government.

He predicted the failure of the opposition’s All Parties Conference (APC).

Sheikh said an Indian plot to provoke Shia-Sunni sectarian violence in the country, particularly in Rawalpindi, had been foiled.

“Nothing will happen in the opposition’s All Parties Conference (APC),” he asserted.

He said former president Asif Ali Zardari was looking for an NRO. Praising the government, Sheikh said the government did not surrender before the opposition in the anti-money laundering bill and now the NRO had been buried after the legislation.

He said the opposition parties opposed the FATF bills but their 38 members were absent from the joint session of parliament.

“The opposition will only rely on processions and rallies,” he added.

Sheikh once again claimed that ‘S-League’ [Pakistan Muslim League-Shehbaz] will soon separate from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Earlier, addressing the inaugural ceremony of a new block at the Railways Hospital, he said development of education and health sectors was a priority of the PTI government.

He said 80 percent work at the Mother and Child Hospital in Rawalpindi had been completed at a cost of Rs6 billion adding that the hospital will have 14 operation theatres so that people would not face any inconvenience.