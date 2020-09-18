No negligence to be tolerated in anti-dengue efforts

FAISALABAD: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Thursday said no negligence would be tolerated in efforts to combat dengue.

Reviewing the implementation of anti-dengue measures in the meeting of District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-Dengue, the DC said departmental action would be taken against the officials if they show poor results in anti-dengue drive.

District Coordinator Dr. Aurangzeb apprised the meeting about the performance of anti-dengue teams.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Mudassar Nawaz, CEO District Health Authority Dr. Mushtaq Sipra, District Health Officer Dr. Bilal Ahmed besides Education, Health, Social Welfare, Environment, Civil Defence, Livestock, Industries, Local Government, Labor, WASA. , PHA, Punjab Police, Metropolitan Corporation and officers of other departments.

The DC said dengue larvae breeding sites should be surveyed frequently and effective measures should be taken to keep such areas dry and clean. He asked officers concerned to check tire shops, junkyards, cemeteries and nurseries immediately and said anti-dengue activities of all departments should be made clear.

He said the departments concerned should ensure their attendance in the meeting of Tehsil Emergency Response Committees and the DC office should be kept informed of the proceedings report of the meeting. He said it was not possible to prevent dengue without the cooperation of citizens so awareness programs should be continued to make them aware of the implementation of precautionary measures against dengue mosquitoes. The DC sought clarification from some departments on the fictitious action in anti-dengue and warned that reporting should be done according to the ground realities.