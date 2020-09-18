IHC issues notices in missing person case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday issued notices to respondents in a missing person's case. Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition of Mahira Sajid, the wife of missing information technology expert Sajid Mehmood. The petitioner's lawyer, Haider Imtiaz, informed the court that none of its directions had been followed by the authority concerned.

To a court query, he said an intra-court appeal had been moved against the judgment but the division bench did not suspend it.

The court served notices on the respondents, including secretary interior, seeking their comments till October 1.