Babar completes 5000 T20 runs

LAHORE: Pakistan’s right-handed batsman Babar Azam completed 5000 T20 runs while representing Somerset in Vitality Blast 2020.

Babar achieved the milestone in his 145th innings while playing a group match for Somerset against Glamorgan. The batsman scored 114 runs, his 4th T20 century, to lead Somerset to 183-3 against Glamorgan.

It must be noted here that Babar made his T20 debut for Lahore Eagles in 2012. The lad has represented Pakistan in 41 T20Is, 74 ODIs, and 29 Tests to date. He is now the skipper of T20Is and ODIs for Pakistan.