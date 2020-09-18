PSB Board lays out strict criteria for federation to get grants

KARACHI: Pakistan Sports Board's (PSB) Board on Thursday approved criteria for sanctioning grants-in-aid for the national federations.

"The Board, while considering the criteria for sanctioning grants-in-aid to the National Sports Federations affiliated with the PSB, approved that the government funding will be provided only on the basis of performance of the federations," the PSB said after the meeting held at the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) in Islamabad.

"Government funding will be given only to legitimate NSFs having structure from local club, tehsil level to national level; NSFs will submit annual activity calendar along with budget estimate during the month of March for next financial year so that their proposals could be incorporated in the budget of PSB," the PSB said.

"The NSFs will submit statement of accounts duly audited by the reputable audit firm for the previous financial year and the grant is released only on receipt of these accounts," it added.

IPC Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza chaired the meeting. Also present were secretary IPC Ghufran Memon, POA chief Lt Gen (retd) Arif Hasan, President Services Sports Control Board Rear Admiral Moazzam Ilyas, President Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) Maj Gen (retd) Akram Sahi, and PSB Deputy Director General Technical Azam Dar.

Fehmida, while briefing the participants, said that the PSB has been reduced under the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan. "This Board has Ex-officio members, three sports federations, Higher Education Commission, NESPAK, POA and members from private sector," she said. "This Board will have to take important decisions to create sports culture and to promote the less-developed areas keeping in view the government's policy and economic challenges," the minister said. "Private sector supports the games and elite sportspersons all over the world. I am confident that members from private sector will take keen interest for the promotion and development of sports in the country," Fehmida said.

The minister also said that the government has decided to form National Anti-Doping Governing Board to foster dope-free culture in Pakistan. "This Board will consist of the representatives from PSB, PCB, POA, Health Division and Law Division. The Board will protect the rights of the athletes and maintain the integrity of sports," she said.

"The Board has decided to approve the engagement of a professional consultant for carrying out the restructuring and revamping of PSB to make PSB a professional, lean, efficient and effective entity," the PSB said.

The Board approved upgrading and developing sports infrastructure through private sector on gratis basis after completion of all procedural formalities.

Fehmida said that the government has allocated Rs1,949 million in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for renovation and upgradation of existing facilities at Pakistan Sports Complex and Rs295 million for PSB Coaching Centre in Peshawar keeping in view the upcoming international events in Pakistan.

POA chief Arif spoke about the 14th South Asian Games in Pakistan. Fehmida said that another meeting of the Board would discuss the whole issue.

AFP chief Sahi said that he could bring Asian-level athletics competitions to Pakistan with adequate financial and technical support of the government.