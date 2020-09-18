close
Fri Sep 18, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
September 18, 2020

7 gamblers held

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
September 18, 2020

KASUR: Mandi Usmanwala police arrested seven gamblers and recovered stake money. The police detained accused Shahid Mahmood and others and recovered Rs 10,200 from their possession. The accused were gambling near Pyal Kalan.

MAN BOOKED OVER FAKE ROBBERY CALL: Raja Jang police Thursday booked a youth for making a fake robbery call. Rizwan called police that robbers have snatched valuables from him near Mouza Mirzawala. When the police reached there and searched the situation, then the call turned out to be a fake one.

