Medical equipment handed over to KP hospitals

PESHAWAR: Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah on Thursday lauded the efforts of Cesvi Pakistan to deal with the unprecedented situation of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He expressed his views as chief guest at a handing over ceremony of essential medical equipment to public sector hospitals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at a hotel here.

On the occasion, the Head of Mission Cesvi Pakistan, Farhan Ahmed Khan, discussed the Cesvi initiatives. He said that with the support from European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations, Cesvi Pakistan is playing a vital role in combating the COVID-19 pandemic. The Cesvi Pakistan was working with the Department of Health and PDMA on raising awareness about the pandemic at the district level in KP province.

He announced the donation of medical equipment including 10 dual flow, defibrillators with AED/7 cardiac crash trolley, 80 cardiac monitors, 80 BiPAPs, 80 oxygen concerntrators, and 10 ABG mchines, to Medical Teaching and District Headquarter Hospitals of the newly merged districts as well as providing training to the medical staff at these hospitals. He shed light on the relief assistance provided by Cesvi for the 2005 earthquake-affected families including essential items along with emergency shelter and food items.

Also, in case of any emergency, Cesvi works closely with the government to provide relief services to the affected families, he said.

He also added to deal with COVID-19 pandemic, Cesvi Pakistan has provided PPE kits, sanitizers, and disinfecting sprays and rehabilitated handwashing stations for 38 health facilities, district civil defense department, and district administrative areas of KP.

ECHO Head of Office Pakistan, Bernard Jasper, Director General Health KP Dr Muhammad Niaz, Additional Director General Health Dr Shaheen Afridi, officials of KP Health Department, PDMA, Civil Defense, journalists, and local community members participated in the event. At the end of the event, Cesvi Pakistan and the Directorate of Health Services signed a Memorandum of Understanding for future collaboration.