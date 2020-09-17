Two drown in Sutlej River

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAHAWALPUR: Two people, including an eight-year-old girl, drowned in the River Sutlej on Wednesday. According to Rescue-1122, Shahnaz Bibi of village Nawabpura slipped and fell into the river and drowned. In the second incident, Zarina, 50, wife of Falk Sher of Mundi Sadiq Gunj committed suicide by jumping into Sadiqia Canal near Basti Bherrwala.