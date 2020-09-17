close
Thu Sep 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
WD
Web Desk
September 17, 2020

Two drown in Sutlej River

National

WD
Web Desk
September 17, 2020

BAHAWALPUR: Two people, including an eight-year-old girl, drowned in the River Sutlej on Wednesday. According to Rescue-1122, Shahnaz Bibi of village Nawabpura slipped and fell into the river and drowned. In the second incident, Zarina, 50, wife of Falk Sher of Mundi Sadiq Gunj committed suicide by jumping into Sadiqia Canal near Basti Bherrwala.

Latest News

More From Pakistan