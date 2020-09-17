Two drown in Sutlej River

BAHAWALPUR: Two people, including an eight-year-old girl, drowned in the River Sutlej on Wednesday. According to Rescue-1122, Shahnaz Bibi of village Nawabpura slipped and fell into the river and drowned. In the second incident, Zarina, 50, wife of Falk Sher of Mundi Sadiq Gunj committed suicide by jumping into Sadiqia Canal near Basti Bherrwala.