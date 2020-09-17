LDA seals 23 buildings

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) continued its drive against illegal commercialisation and sealed 23 buildings here on Wednesday. Officials said the drive was launched on the directions of Director General, Lahore Development Authority, Ahmed Aziz Tarar in which the staff of Town Planning Wing Zone-III conducted an operation against the defaulters of commercialisation fee and sealed 23 buildings in New Garden Town and Gulberg. They said thirteen buildings were sealed in Garden Town and 10 buildings in Gulberg. Commercialisation fee of Rs 90 million is due against these properties, they said.