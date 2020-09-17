Action against motorists using LEDs, high beam

Islamabad : Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has decided to take strict action against those involved in using high beam lights and Light-Emitting Diodes (LED) during drive.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said that decision has been made to ensure safe road environment in the city and avoid accidents. A total of 1,728 vehicles had to face action during the ongoing year having HID/LED lights while such lights were also impounded. Special squads have been constituted to check use of LED/HID by motorists while police pickets would be erected at important boulevards of the city including Expressway, Kashmir Highway, Margallah Road, IJP road, Murree Road, 7th Avenue and 9th Avenue. Night shift in-charges will lead this campaign to check use of high beam lights and LED/HID lights while education wing will aware the people about risks involved in using these lights.