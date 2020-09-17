FBISE slashes SSC syllabus

Islamabad: The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education has announced reduction in the Secondary School Certificate syllabus for the next examination.

The announcement comes as a relief for students, who lost plenty of classroom teaching time due to the six months pandemic-induced school closure. According to FBISE director (research) Zulfiqar Ali Rizvi, the board, in pursuance of the federal education ministry's September 15 notification, has reduced the ninth and 10th class syllabus in view of the current pandemic-induced circumstances and has uploaded it on its official website, http://www.fbise.edu.pk, for the annual SSC examination, 2021.

However, format of model question papers and style of asking questions will remain unchanged. A look at the new syllabus posted on the FBISE website shows a significant slashing of Urdu, Mathematics, Islamiyat, General Science, Physics, Chemistry and Biology syllabus. The phase-wise reopening of educational institutions had begun on September 15.