PU, WCLA sign MoU

LAHORE:Punjab University and Walled City of Lahore Authority have signed a memorandum of understanding for human resource development in the field of conservation, preservation of heritage buildings and promotion of culture.

The agreement signing ceremony was held at Vice Chancellor’s Office in which PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad, WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari, Pro VC Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, Faculty of Arts and Humanities Prof Dr Amra Raza, Director External Linkages Dr Sobia Khurram, Department of Archeology Chairman Dr Muhammad Hameed and other officials participated.

The aim of the MoU is to promote tourism, preserve tangible and intangible heritage and train staff in the specified field of archaeology. According to the MoU, PU Department of Archeology would assign faculty members and students to work with WCLA staff on the sites involving archaeological excavations for necessary recordings and documentations.

new facilities: Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad has inaugurated the extension of the newly-established Emergency Block and automatic special chemistry analyzer laboratory equipment and general ward at PU Health Centre. PU Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, PU Academic Staff Association President Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry, Chief Medical Officer Muhammad Akram, Dr Tahseen Zameer and other senior officials were present on the occasion.