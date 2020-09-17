Hurtful comments

The tragic motorway incident couldn’t unite our parliamentarians and politicians. During the National Assembly session, parliamentarians – except a few – were busy in point scoring.

The entire nation is waiting for timely reforms that can put an end to such heinous crimes. We need proper laws to deal with such incidents. It’s time we took proper steps to tackle the menace of violence against women and children.

Amir Zada Khan Yousafzai

Islamabad

*****

While addressing parliament after the motorway incident, Shahbaz Sharif said that the motorway on which the incident took place was built by Nawaz Sharif. This received a huge round of applause from some parliamentarians. Our tragedy is not ‘one’ CCPO.

Dr Irfan Zafar

Islamabad