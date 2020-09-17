Motorway incident

The gang-rape of a mother of three children on the motorway has shocked the entire nation. Lahore’s CCPO Umar Sheikh’s insensitive remarks were even more disappointing and shocking. We are living in a society where such heinous crimes are committed without any fear. Thousands of women face sexual assault, but every time culprits are set free. Except for ‘thoughts and prayers’ for victims, nothing constructive is being done to put an end to such crimes. These incidents create an environment of fear. Women in Pakistan face a lot of restrictions. These crimes make it even more difficult for them to go out. There is a high possibility that their family members will ask them to stay home.

It is time the authorities put extra efforts to apprehend the culprits. There shouldn’t be any delays. As they say, justice delayed is justice denied.

Khalid Faruqi

Karachi

*****

There are no words to describe the horrifying rape incident. The tragic incident where a mother was raped in front of her children has made almost everyone angry. Following the incident, thousands of protesters in several cities of Pakistan took to the streets and demanded justice. The incident shows that no place is safe for women in the country. In our country, it has become frighteningly easy for culprits to attack women with impunity.

On the other hand, Lahore’s CCPO blamed the victim for going out at night. He questioned why the woman didn’t take a different route and why she didn’t check petrol. It was completely wrong to blame the woman. Does the law forbid women to go out alone? Is there any law that says that a person shouldn’t have taken a particular route? This kind of victim-blaming encourages criminals.

Abid Hussain Samejo

Umerkot