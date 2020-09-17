Defence minister says APC being held to seek NRO

NOWSHERA: Defence Minister Pervez Khattak on Wednesday said that the upcoming All Parties Conference was being arranged to seek NRO but the government would not bow to the pressure tactics of opposition parties.

Speaking at a ceremony held in connection with the party joining by workers of the Pakistan People’s Party here at Nowshera Kalaan, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had emerged the biggest political party owing to goal-oriented policies and good governance in the country.

Member National Assembly Imran Khattak, Ishaq Khattak and candidate for PK-63 by-election Mian Umar Kakakhel and others were also present. On this occasion, Qazi Fahimul Haq, Qazi Bashirul Haq and others quit the PPP and announced joining the PTI. “The masses have full confidence in the leadership of PM Imran Khan that is why people are joining the PTI in droves,” the defence minister said, alleging that the previous rulers were involved in plunder and made the country bankrupt.He said that the politicians involved in the corrupt practices in the past were now making hue and cry when being questioned about the wealth they had plundered during their rule.He alleged that all the political parties had plundered the country turn by turn and now govt was bearing the brunt of that massive corruption and bad governance. The defence minister said that the govt would welcome constructive criticism to improve the lot of the people but it would not allow anyone to make political scoring.He claimed that the PTI government was strong enough to face challenges, saying the country’s image improved in the comity of nations because of visionary policies of the prime minister after his party came into power. Recounting his achievements, Pervez Khattak said that he had reformed institutions, including police, Thana culture and patwar system to facilitate the masses during his rule in the province. “Natural disasters, floods and coronavirus have badly impacted the economic situation, increased inflation, hiked prices and rendered thousands of people jobless. However, the policies of incumbent govt minimized the effects of coronavirus and other disasters on economy,” said Pervez Khattak.