PPP chairman forms Sindh relief committee

KARACHI: Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has established a Sindh relief committee of the party to carry out relief work in the province after heavy monsoon rains in different districts.

President of PPP Sindh Nisar Ahmed Khuhro is the convener of the committee while former Sindh information minister Sharjeel Inam Memon will act as its focal person. Other members of the committee include Saleem Mandviwalla, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Jam Ikram Ullah Khan Dharejo, Sohail Anwar Siyal, and Rukhsana Abdullah Shah.

The PPP Sindh President, Nisar Khuhro, in turn constituted district relief committees of the party in all districts of the province. District president of the party will be the convener of the committee, whose members include district general secretary of the party, area MNAs, MPAs, senators, taluka presidents of PPP, and taluka general secretaries of PPP.

The committee will furnish details of rain/flood affected people of its respective district. Furthermore, it will also ensure fair distribution of relief goods so the relief is provided to each and every affected person of the said area, said the notification issued by the PPP Sindh president.