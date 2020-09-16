404 new corona cases, six deaths in past 24 hours: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The phase wise opening of educational institutions across the country began Tuesday with total active COVID-19 tally reaching 5,774 as 404 more persons had tested positive during the past 24 hours.

The educational institutions were opening following health guidelines and protocols already issued. Special monitoring mechanism has been devised to ensure implementation of protocols agreed with all stakeholders, said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in a recent press release updating on prevailing coronavirus disease impact on daily basis.

The provincial and district administrations monitoring teams across the country would ensure implementation of health Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). In case of violation of any protocol, provincial and district administrations were empowered to close or fine subject institution.

“Wearing of face mask even of normal cloth and social distancing, staggering time is most important steps to ensure students health and safety”. “During the last 24 hours, around 404 persons tested COVID-19 positive Monday, where six persons died due to COVID-19 during the last 24 hours who were under treatment in hospitals.

The total active 5,774 COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday where another 27,277 tests were conducted Monday taking the total tests number to 2,995,890. As many as 12,093 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in Sindh, 9,098 in Punjab, 2,145 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3,052 in Islamabad Capital Territory, 227 in Balochistan, 385 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 277

in AJK.

The number of people recovered from COVID-19 has reached 290,261 so far across the country making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio. No coronavirus patient was reported on ventilator in AJK, GB and Balochistan. Around 92 ventilators have been occupied across the country out of 1,912 ventilators allocated for COVID-19. Since the pandemic outbreak across the country, a total of 302,424 cases were detected so far with AJK 2,426, Balochistan 13,621, GB 3,269, ICT 15,962, KP 37,079, Punjab 97,817 and Sindh 132,250. After the deadly outbreak of COVID-19, 6,389 people had died due to the fatal virus.

In Sindh, a total of 2,445 persons had died, in Punjab 2,220 where three of them died in hospital Monday, KP 1,257 deaths occurred, ICT 178, Balochistan 145, GB had recorded 78 deaths with two of them in hospital Monday and in AJK 66 persons lost their lives with one of them in hospital Monday.

A total of 735 hospitals were well-equipped for fighting COVID-19 while 1,009 patients admitted to hospitals across the country.