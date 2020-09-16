College holds orientation

Islamabad: Regular classes of Intermediate and BS started in IMCG (PG), F-7/4, Islamabad as announced by the government of Pakistan on 15th September 2020, says a press release.

Students entered the college with happy faces, zeal and determination to start their new academic session. An orientation session was organised in this regard for intermediate classes. The session formally started with the recitation of Quran and Naat. Principal of the college, Prof Saleha Jabeen welcomed the students wishing good health and safety for everyone during the pandemic. She said the students have to follow the SOPs for the smooth running of the institution. The college has fulfilled all the requirements set for opening the institutions. Under all SOPs and guidelines of the Federal Directorate, the NCOC district health officials conducted tests for COVID-19 and monitored in accordance with the opening of educational institutions.

The college was disinfected, classes were arranged by maintaining safe distance, masks are being used by all the staff members, penaflaxes are placed at every prominent point of the college, banners are displayed having instructions, flyers are distributed among parents and students to spread awareness regarding the COVID-19. Besides these precautionary measures cleanliness of the college is ensured. The students were divided into groups according to the instructions of Federal Directorate of Education.