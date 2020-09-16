Reopening of theatre discussed

LAHORE:An important meeting on the re-opening of the commercial theatre was held at the Alhamra Arts Centre on Tuesday.

The meeting was chaired by Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Saman Rai, who said that to be safe from the coronavirus, implementation of all SOPs issued by the Punjab government should be ensured. Rai said that it was not only necessary to protect oneself from the virus but also whole society. She issued instructions to all stage managers to implement SOPs. She stated that in case of non-compliance with SOPs issued by the Punjab government, the drama should be stopped immediately. Information Officer Samreen Bukhari said that Alhamra had once again started theatrical dramas for the entertainment of people. Moreover, orders have been issued to all drama producers that no violation will be accepted. Alhamra Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi also attended the meeting.