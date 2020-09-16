close
Wed Sep 16, 2020
Our Correspondent
September 16, 2020

LGH MS retires

Lahore

Our Correspondent
September 16, 2020

LAHORE:Postgraduate Medical Institute and Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Muhammad Al-freed Zafar said that doctors and medical staff who rendered services during the corona epidemic were heroes of the whole nation. He expressed the views while addressing a farewell function for LGH Medical Superintendent Dr. Mahmood Salahuddin and Director Emergency Dr. Rana Muhammad Shafiq who retired from service.

