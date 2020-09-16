PU reopens with strict Covid-19 SOPs

LAHORE:Punjab University opened for the teachers and PhD/MPhil students in the first phase with strict implementation of Covid-19 SOPs here on Tuesday.

In this regard, PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad visited main entry gates and laboratories of various departments to monitor implementation of SOPs and sensitise the relevant staff and students to strictly adopt preventative measures.

Prof Niaz Ahmed welcomed the students and teachers at Gate No 1 and advised them to follow SOPs. Talking to the media, Prof Niaz Ahmad said all the teachers, students and employees had been instructed to wear masks, wash hands repeatedly and maintain distance among them.

Meanwhile, the university security guards at the main gates of the university and staff of the departments at the entry points were using thermal guns to check the body temperature. Similarly, online classes of various semesters of BS and Master’s level programmes continued on Tuesday as per the plan under phase-wise opening of the university.