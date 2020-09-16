Matric result likely on 18th

LAHORE:All the nine Boards of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab are likely to announce the results of Secondary School Certificate (Matric) Exams 2020 on September 18. Sources in the Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab, the controlling authority of the BISEs, said that since the provincial cabinet in its meeting held on September 14 had approved the promotion and exams policy, it was most likely that the BISEs announce the result of Matric on September 18 and announce the promotion of students from Grade-9 to Grade-10 and from Grade-11 to Grade-12 on September 21.

It is also important to mention here that in Punjab the BISEs had conducted Class-10 exams (except for practicals) owing to which the provincial government announced promoting Class-10 students on the basis of their performance in the exams. Sources further said that the BISEs had already prepared the results and mechanism for promotion and would declare the same as soon as receive approval from the HED Punjab.