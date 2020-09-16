close
Wed Sep 16, 2020
Eight squash courts about to be completed in KP

KARACHI: Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asfandyar Khan Khattak has said that eight new squash courts are about to be completed under the Revival of Squash project.

Talking to media at Peshawar Sports Complex, he said that the provincial government was taking various steps for the promotion of squash.

He added that gym, swimming pool and hostel would be constructed on the land to be taken on lease from Railway.

“Besides, the government has decided to bring international cricket to Peshawar. I am trying my best to hold various events here in the province,” said Asfandyar.

