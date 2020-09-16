Insensitive remarks

As a senior citizen of Pakistan, I would like to register my disapproval and protest over the statement of Lahore’s CCPO Umar Sheikh. He conveniently said that the woman who was raped shouldn’t have travelled alone on the motorway in the middle of night; should have checked whether the car has enough petrol; or should have taken GT Road. These remarks by a police officer of such a high rank are disappointing and frightening for the people who trust the police for their safety. If this is the mindset of the custodian of the country’s law and order, something is really wrong at the institution of the police. Pakistan needs to bring adequate police reforms to change the prevailing mindset and build public trust.

Last year, when I was in the UAE, a resident told me that the reason for the economic development of the country in such a short span is the level of security the country provides to its women. The secret of success of economically developed countries is that they try to make sure that their people’s lives and property are safe.

Ejaz Ahmad Magoon

Lahore