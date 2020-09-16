close
September 16, 2020

SAI elects members

Business

 
September 16, 2020

KARACHI: Members of the Executive Committee of SITE Association of Industry (SAI) have been elected unopposed for two years’ term 2020/22, a statement said on Tuesday.

As per the announcement made by the Election Commission chairman, total seven nominations were received to contest election on the six (6) seats of the Executive Committee. On the last date of withdrawal, one candidate withdraws his nomination, it added.

The Election Commission declared Muhammad Arif Lakhani, Abdul Rasheed, Anwer Aziz, Abdul Hadi, Muhammad Kamran Arbi and Riazuddin as elected unopposed.

The newly-elected members of the Executive Committee will assume charge from October 1, 2020, it said.

