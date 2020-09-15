close
Tue Sep 15, 2020
Our Correspondent
September 15, 2020

LDA seals 28 buildings

Lahore

Our Correspondent
September 15, 2020

LAHORE:Lahore Development Authority (LDA) continued operation against defaulters here on Monday. Officials said following the instructions passed by Director General Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahmed Aziz Tarar, the staff of Town Planning Wing Zone-I conducted an operation against the defaulters of commercialisation fee and sealed 28 buildings in Gulshan-e-Ravi scheme.

Earlier, notices had been issued to the defaulters. The operation was carried out against the defaulters after passage of payment of deadline. Meanwhile, work has been initiated for the restoration of parks in Avenue-I Housing Scheme.

