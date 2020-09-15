PHF plans series between juniors, whites

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) plans to hold a series between Pakistan juniors and whites instead of sending them to Europe.

Talking to media here at the National Hockey Stadium, PHF Secretary Asif Bajwa said that the SOPs for Covid-19 were very strict due to which the world of hockey was facing difficulties. “Every country in the world has an SOP for a visitor to be quarantined for 14 days. So instead of touring Europe, we will have a series of Pakistan whites and juniors teams,” he added. The matches will be held in different cities, he said.