Haripur traders dissatisfied with policing

HARIPUR: Expressing dissatisfaction over the performance of the local police after recent robberies and car-lifting incidents, the traders here on Sunday demanded steps to ensure security to the people.

The local traders met with Iftikhar Amin, president of the All Traders Association, and expressed the resentment. The traders discussed the law and order situation in the city and criticized the police for its failure in controlling the growing robberies, car-lifting and other crimes. They said the spike in the robberies and car-lifting incidents had deepened the sense of insecurity among the traders. “The performance of police seems to be zero as the criminals are causing losses to the traders and other segments of the society,” said Iftikhar Amin, adding the traders would stage protests if the police did not arrest the culprits and recover the stolen cash and valuables. They asked the police high-ups to ensure an early arrest of culprits involved in the robberies and car lifting as their patience was wearing thin.