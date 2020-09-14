NAB spent two years to knock down its LDA city case against Ahad Cheema

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) took more than 24 months to conclude that the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) City case against Ahad Cheema is not worth pursuing and should be closed.

“During the lengthy NAB investigations, it transpired that the LDA City is a viable, untainted housing project,” an official told The News. Cheema was arrested on Feb 21, 2018 in the Ashiana Housing Scheme case, and the investigations into the LDA City and alleged assets beyond means were launched subsequently.

After he had completed the original 90 days physical remand with NAB and was sent to judicial custody, NAB had made another bid in September 2018 to seek his further physical remand by arresting him in the LDA City case.

However, the accountability court refused the request on the grounds that he was already questioned in this case during his previous physical custody. After holding Cheema in custody for 16 months, NAB told the Lahore High Court (LHC) that it had no case against him and the matter is being closed. However, it took another six months to tell the accountability court that it has decided to close the case and an order may be issued accordingly.

The official said that senior officers of the Lahore chapter of NAB frequently review the LDA City project to ensure it is on track and people’s investments are safe and profitable. Prolonging investigations in which no reference is ultimately filed against the accused reflects the nature of the NAB law and the powers of the anti-graft agency to keep an accused under custody without filing a formal case or submitting any evidence or proof against him. It costs the accused heavy lawyers’ fees and a lingering and unwarranted detention.

A legal expert pointed out that under the Criminal Procedure Code if the ‘challan’ [reference in this case] is not submitted in the court within 14 days, the accused goes home. Under the draft rules framed by the NAB chairman in pursuance of the Supreme Court directives in accordance with the requirements of the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO)-- which have been filed with the apex court-- loose timelines have been fixed for complaint verification and the completion of inquiries and investigations by the anti-graft watchdog. But these timeframes can be changed by the NAB chief at his discretion. The arrest of the accused has been provided during inquiries and investigations, but no detention has been mentioned during the complaint verification stage.

After the closure of the LDA city case, Cheema has not been freed from prison because his bail has been rejected by the LHC in another case and his appeal is pending disposal in the Supreme Court.