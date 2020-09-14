LAHORE:Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar has said capable surgeons should have strong nerves and always present mind so that they can be fearless of patients suffering from complex and deadly diseases.

He expressed these views while addressing the concluding session of a refresher course for surgeons completing FCPS/MS Surgery under Surgery Unit-I, Lahore General Hospital in which more than 80 surgeons from all four provinces attended, according to a press release issued here on Sunday.

Prof Mahmood Ayaz, Prof Muhammad Farooq Afzal, Prof Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab, Prof Abdul Hameed Ch, Prof Khalid Durrani, Prof Abu Al Fazal Ali Khan, Dr Faisal Hanif, Dr Najamuddin, Dr Muhammad Imran Khokhar, Dr Ajmal Farooq, Dr Owais Amjad Malik and Dr Anwar Zaib gave lectures on various topics related to surgery and shared their own experiences and challenges in this field.

Prof Al-freed Zafar said doctors involved in the field of surgery save the lives of patients by putting their own lives in danger, which is a Jihad. He said conducting such review courses provides an opportunity to enhance the professional skills of doctors and review the education and surgery training.

In the courses, senior teachers train young doctors through Q&A which enhances their professional confidence, Prof Al-freed said and thanked Prof Farooq Afzal and Dr Imran Khokhar on conducting such courses.