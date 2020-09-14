Ignored cruelty

In its six-month report, ‘Cruel numbers’, Sahil the NGO says that more than eight children were subjected to sexual abuse on average every day in the first six months of 2020 in Pakistan, with most of the cases in Punjab. We have seen over the years an alarming increase in cases of child abuse in Pakistan. In Kasur alone, a major child abuse ring was revealed a few years back but little subsequent action was taken and we did not shake off our complacency. Serial killers like Javed Iqbal specifically targeted the most vulnerable children in the land and got away with that for years. The increasing number of children who have to live on the streets or are shipped off to madressahs because they at least provide food and shelter has made the problem worse. The constant abuse they suffer makes them run away and attracts even more danger.

It doesn’t help matters that every actor who has a role to play in curbing child abuse – be it the state, teachers or the media – puts their own narrow interests above that of protecting children. They have their own agendas to pursue and the only time attention is paid is in high-profile cases. In the meanwhile, minors continue to fall victim to predators who operate freely without remorse. Acting against child abuse remains a low priority for law enforcers. Police are known to want to avoid registering more child abuse cases to keep the eyes of the media away. There have been proposals for special cells in the police to deal with the matter, which could be a good start, but the entire police force will need to be trained and told to make the issue a priority. What is most needed is to make sure that those entrusted with the task of protecting us and our children are sensitized to cases involving sexual abuse.

It is frightening to think of the numbers of lives that are tainted by predators in our midst. Apart from the police system, it is also our larger society that suppresses such incidents. Parents remain unwilling to talk about their child being abused, especially when this is done by close relatives. Many of these children continue to suffer trauma throughout their adult lives. It is important to fight this as a society. Shifts in public attitudes will be critical to ensuring that no more children fall prey to abuse. There’s hope that with increased outrage and awareness we will see those in positions of authority being held to account for failing to act against such horrific crimes.