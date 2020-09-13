Akshay Kumar reveals he drinks cow urine daily

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar is unquestionably one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. He follows a strict diet and workout routine and has always been vocal about the benefits of adopting a healthy lifestyle habit, foreign media reported.

Recently, the Bollywood star in an Instagram live session with wildlife adventurer Bear Grylls shared a little secret of his fit physique by revealing that he drinks cow urine every day. In Ayurveda, Cow urine or Gomutra is considered quite beneficial. It is recommended to people suffering from different kinds of health conditions. As per the 1000-year-old alternative medicine system, cow urine is a natural source of many minerals and its daily consumption can help the body overcome different nutrient deficiencies.