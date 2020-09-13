Shahbaz meets Hamza in prison

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday met his son Hamza Shahbaz at the Kot Lakhpat Jail.

Jail source said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president inquired about his son’s health.

The meeting continued for over one and a half hours.

The current political situation, cases against the Sharif family and other issues were discussed in the meeting. Meanwhile, Hamza’s family also met him in the prison.

The sources said Hamza had complained of abdominal pain and motions a few days back, adding that his test report of typhoid and COVID-19 has come negative.