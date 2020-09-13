69 new Covid-19 cases reported

LAHORE ; One Covid-19 patient died and 69 new Covid-19 positive cases were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department here on Saturday.

The toll of fatalities stayed at 2,215 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of novel coronavirus reached 97,602 in the province.

Out of a total of 97,602 infections in Punjab, 94,822 citizens contracted the virus through local transmission. The remaining 2,780 Covid-19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners. As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 10,211 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 1,055,216 in the province.

After 2,215 fatalities and recovery of a total of 94,268 patients, 1,119 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.