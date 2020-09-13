CM Usman Buzdar launches Rs53.25 billion Nai Zindagi, Punjab Human Capital Investment project

LAHORE : Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said Punjab Ehsaas Programme is the first step towards materialising the dream of Riyasat-e-Madinah. Caring behaviour is the basis of humanity which puts emphasis on the need of establishing a welfare state like Riyasat-e-Madinah, where people have access to all facilities without any discrimination, besides providing relief to the poor, deserving and the oppressed segments of society.

He was addressing the launching ceremony of Nai Zindagi and Punjab Human Capital Investment Project commenced by Punjab Social Protection Authority under Punjab Ehsaas Programme at a cost of Rs 53.25 billion. He said these projects under Punjab Ehsaas Programme are vitally important towards implementing PTI government agenda of public welfare. He said that impecunious strata’s ignores at every level.

He stated that the feelings of the disenfranchised and underprivileged segment of society were being hurt and their genuine demands were also being ignored in the past. Time has come to give equal rights and to fulfill the needs of the deprived classes of society. People deprived of social protection are the responsibility of the welfare state, Usman Buzdar mentioned.

He said under Nai Zindagi programme treatment facilities would be provided to the men and women suffering from acid attack besides rehabilitation of such patients. Social rights of acid attack victims should be safeguarded besides providing them with dignified living opportunities.

Usman Buzdar said that government will bear complete treatment expenditures of the acid victims. He maintained that state-of-the-art burn units have been set up at Jinnah and Mayo Hospital in Lahore, Victoria Hospital in Bahawalpur, Nishtar Hospital in Multan, Allied Hospital in Faisalabad and Holy Family Hospital in Rawalpindi.

He said interest free loans for providing skills and self-employment will be arranged to the affected people. Usman Buzdar said that initially, Rs 20 crore has been allocated for Nai Zindagi Programme.

He stated that acid attack victims will be the sole responsibility of the state.

He said that Punjab Human Capital Investment Project is the best and unique project of its kind. Under this project government will provide the best health and education facilities as well as opportunities for economic development to the people in 11 backward districts of Punjab.

In the first phase the project will be launched from Muzaffargarh and Bahawalpur, whereas the scope of this project will be extended to Rajanpur, DG Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Bhakkar and Mianwali in the second phase. Project Human Capital Investment will be launched in Bahawalnagar, Lodhran, Layyah and Khushab in third phase. 166 Basic Health Centres will be upgraded in Punjab. He said that 17 Basic Health Centres will be upgraded to BHU Plus besides setting up 166-OTPS centres. He further informed that 1148 additional staff members will be appointed for ensuring health services round the clock in these health centres. He said that Electronic Medical Record (EMR) will be started in 669 Health Centres. A Conditional Cash Transfer Programme is being launched for 564,000 deserving people. He said after childbirth destitute women will get financial aid of Rs. 16000 for the two years.

Waste Management System will be introduces in nine districts of Punjab. Under Human Capital Investment Project, special attention has been paid for solving the financial problems of poor and needy families. Under this programme training, small loans, support and guidance for the employment will be provided to the parents and adult children. With this step more than 75,000 young people will be able to earn their livelihood. Classrooms of 3400 schools across the province will be upgraded under Early Childhood Education whereas training of leadership will be imparted to 2800 head teachers. Teachers will be specially trained to teach young children. Reading corners will also be established to inculcate reading habits among children. More than one lakh students would be benefited from Early Child Hood Education. Usman Buzdar further stated that new projects would be introduced in the next three years for the welfare and betterment of the people of the province. He said ‘we are not the rulers but servants’. Usman Buzdar said ‘I am sure that the condition of people who have been suffering from backwardness from the years will definitely change now’.

Chairperson Punjab Social Protection Authority Ali Asjad Malhi briefed the salient features of Nai Zindagi and Punjab Human Capital Investment Project.

He said that Punjab is the first province where project cost billions of rupees has been started for the social protection.

Manifesto of PTI government is to invest to the people and today Punjab biggest project of Social Protection is about to be launched. Financial assistance will be provided to the people more than age of 65 and transgenders under Bahimmat Bazurag Programme. Similarly, financial aid and loans will be provided to differently able people under Hum Qadam Programme besides imparting training to them. Destitute artists are being provided financial aid Under Sila Fun. Monthly stipends will be given to the transgenders under Musawat Programme. Similarly, under Kharaj-e-Shuhada Programme families of those civilians who embraced Shahdat during terrorists attack will be looked after. He said that people from all over the Pakistan who became victim of acid attack have been included in Nai Zindagi Programme on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. This programme is for whole Pakistan. He said this is just a start Punjab Social Protection Authority will launch more programme of social protection. Usman Buzdar under Nai Zindagi Programme gave cheque of 20 crore rupees to secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education on the behalf of Punjab Social Protection Authority. He also distributed registration certificates of treatment and rehabilitation among men and women who are affectees of acid attack under Nai Zindagi Programme, he said.

Ministers Raja Basharat, Murad Ras, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chauhan, assemble members Musarrat Jamshed Cheema, Asia Amjad, Abdullah Warraich, Muhammad Shafi, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Principal Secretary to CM and concerned officers were present on this occasion.