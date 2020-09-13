Early arrest of culprits involved in criminal activities stressed

HARIPUR: Taking strong exception to the growing complaints of robberies, waylaying and car-lifting, Regional Police Officer Hazara Qazi Jameelur Rehman on Saturday ordered the officials to devise combat strategy on war-footing to arrest the culprits.

Chairing a meeting of sub-divisional police officers and investigation officers, the RPO said that as part of crime control strategy, a quick response team of district police comprising highly qualified police officers and trained investigators, should be formed in the district without further delay. The quick response team, the RPO said, should keep vigilance of the criminal gangs and individuals and respond to the criminal activity by collecting evidence from the crime scene and tracing the culprits. He asked the SDPOs to ensure the writ of the police in their respective areas by conducting regular patrolling with the SHOs and elite force.

The RPO asked the SDPOs to conduct weekly crime review meetings with their SHOs. He warned the SDPOs of strict disciplinary action in case of registration of fake case or lack of registration of FIR of any of the criminal activity.

Three injured

Three persons of the family received burn injuries when the gas cylinder caught fire in Pharhari village, police and hospital sources said here on Saturday.

The police and hospital sources said Waheeda Bibi, wife of Raja Abdul Rauf, was cooking breakfast on the LPG cylinder. As the gas was leaking, the cylinder caught fire and exploded with a bang and the woman’s cloth caught fire.

In a bid to rescue her, Raja Abdul Rauf and his son Adnan also received burn injuries.

The injured were shifted to the Haripur Trauma Centre but they were referred to Wah Cantonment Hospital as the Haripur has no unit to treat the burn victims.