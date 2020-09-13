Adopting SOPs by teachers, students against Covid-19 stressed

PESHAWAR: Principal of the Peshawar Public and College, Prof Khaleeq Zaman, has asked teachers to become a role model for students by adopting standard operating procedures (SOPs) as per the government and health department guidelines to prevent precious lives the fatal Covid-19.

Chairing a meeting here on Saturday, he said that the administration and teaching faculty members of PPS had completed all arrangements for the day-boarders and hostel students for reopening of the institution on September 15. Vice-Principal Prof Mohammad Khan, directors of Studies, School and College Prof Shahab Khan and Prof Rahimullah and Director Physical Education Haider Khan Khalil and senior teaching faculty members also attended the meeting.

A review committee was formed, which would present a weekly report on safety, discipline, study routine of the institution. Instructions charts and sanitizing sinks were displayed at different points.

Several decisions were taken at the meeting on the safe and goal-oriented restart of educational activities. He said that parents should extend their assistance for safe and productive academic training of their children. The principal said that teachers were required to take extra care to help students and cooperate with parents regarding study routine and attendance. He said that overcrowded classes would be avoided, wearing facemask, handwashing, and social distancing were mandatory for everybody inside the premises of the institution, no gathering would be allowed and hostel students would be provided enough facilities to ensure their safe stay and study.

He said that weekly review meetings would be held regarding further improvement in the steps for covering academic activities. Later, the head of the institution responded to questions of the administrative and teaching staff regarding curricular and co-curricular activities on the campus.