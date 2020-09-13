National T20 Cup schedule announced

LAHORE: The schedule of the upcoming National T20 Cup, which is going to start from September 30 in Multan, has been announced.

The tournament will be played at Multan and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadiums. The first round matches will be played in Multan and Rawalpindi will host the second round and knockout matches (semi-finals and final).

The first match will be played between Central Punjab and Southern Punjab.

Central Punjab and Nothern will be without Babar Azam and Imad Wasim, respectively, their captains. They will join the team in the second round.

Matches at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan:

Sept 30: Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab; Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Oct 1: Northern vs Southern Punjab; Balochistan vs Sindh

Oct 2: Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Central Punjab vs Sindh

Oct 3: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab; Northern vs Central Punjab

Oct 4: Balochistan vs Southern Punjab; Northern vs Sindh

Oct 5: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh; Balochistan vs Central Punjab

Oct 6: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab; Balochistan vs Northern

Matches at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi:

Oct 9: Northern vs Central Punjab; Sindh vs Southern Punjab

Oct 10: Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Central Punjab vs Sindh

Oct 11: Balochistan vs Sindh; Northern vs Southern Punjab

Oct 12: Balochistan vs Central Punjab; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab

Oct 13: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh; Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab

Oct 14: Northern vs Sindh; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab

Oct 15: Sindh vs Southern Punjab; Balochistan vs Northern

Oct 16: Balochistan vs Southern Punjab; Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa