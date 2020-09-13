National T20 Cup schedule announced

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The schedule of the upcoming National T20 Cup, which is going to start from September 30 in Multan, has been announced.
The tournament will be played at Multan and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadiums. The first round matches will be played in Multan and Rawalpindi will host the second round and knockout matches (semi-finals and final).
The first match will be played between Central Punjab and Southern Punjab.
Central Punjab and Nothern will be without Babar Azam and Imad Wasim, respectively, their captains. They will join the team in the second round.
Matches at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan:
Sept 30: Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab; Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Oct 1: Northern vs Southern Punjab; Balochistan vs Sindh
Oct 2: Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Central Punjab vs Sindh
Oct 3: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab; Northern vs Central Punjab
Oct 4: Balochistan vs Southern Punjab; Northern vs Sindh
Oct 5: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh; Balochistan vs Central Punjab
Oct 6: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab; Balochistan vs Northern
Matches at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi:
Oct 9: Northern vs Central Punjab; Sindh vs Southern Punjab
Oct 10: Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Central Punjab vs Sindh
Oct 11: Balochistan vs Sindh; Northern vs Southern Punjab
Oct 12: Balochistan vs Central Punjab; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab
Oct 13: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh; Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab
Oct 14: Northern vs Sindh; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab
Oct 15: Sindh vs Southern Punjab; Balochistan vs Northern
Oct 16: Balochistan vs Southern Punjab; Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa