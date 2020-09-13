tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has praised Pakistan’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Pakistan has proved that it has dealt with the pandemic efficiently. WHO has included Pakistan among seven countries that the world can learn from them about how to fight future pandemics. It is a great honour for the people of Pakistan.
Imtiaz Ali
Kech